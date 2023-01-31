Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Raised to C$0.80 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AOT stock remained flat at C$0.73 during trading on Tuesday. 172,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,588. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.38 million and a P/E ratio of -38.42. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascot Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.