Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,814,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $61,788,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $9,475,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 898,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,062. The company has a market cap of $395.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

