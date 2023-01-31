Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

AGO stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. 37,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.