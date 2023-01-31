ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.13 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$39.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

