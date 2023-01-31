Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.34. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.