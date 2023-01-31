AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 37,169,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,009,766. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

