Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.65. 98,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 29,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

