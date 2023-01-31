Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Get Autohome alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 384,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.21. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.