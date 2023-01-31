AVINOC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $475,851.47 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $96.50 million and $475,851.47 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.