Barclays Increases Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 211.67 ($2.61).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 194 ($2.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.24. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

