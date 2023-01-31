Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 22,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. 14,043,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,886,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

