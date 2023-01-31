Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

