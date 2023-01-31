Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Bear Creek Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$118.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.32.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$34.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

