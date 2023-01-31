Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.34. 307,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.