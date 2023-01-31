Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $161.69 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $161.69 million and $2.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.54 or 0.06874193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00086168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025038 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

