BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading Down 0.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

