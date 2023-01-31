BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 202,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 343,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,339 shares of company stock worth $3,073,310. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.