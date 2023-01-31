Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and $58,036.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00226863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00099284 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00058172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

