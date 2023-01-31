BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 5,031 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. 1,352,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,035. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

