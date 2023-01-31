BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. 58,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,835. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

