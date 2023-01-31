BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 483,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 499.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 165,891 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 114,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 93.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

