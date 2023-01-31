Block (SQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/23/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $85.00.

1/9/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

12/21/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634,126. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,706,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,706,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,782. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

