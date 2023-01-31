BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $478.49 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $312.75 or 0.01352546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $49.38 billion and approximately $478.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,553 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,758.250592 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 311.31355694 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $641,852,413.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

