BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $478.49 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $312.75 or 0.01352546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $49.38 billion and approximately $478.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,553 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
