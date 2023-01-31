Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $158,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,426.51. 79,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,833. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,949.95.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.