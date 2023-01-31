Boston Family Office LLC Buys 265 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE XYL traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. 579,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.