Boston Family Office LLC Has $14.80 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.56. 1,442,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,351. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

