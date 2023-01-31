Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after acquiring an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 922,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.