Boston Family Office LLC Sells 879 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,388,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,821,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

