Boston Family Office LLC Sells 9,431 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.27% of AptarGroup worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

