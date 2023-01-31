Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 10,890,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
