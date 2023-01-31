Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 10,890,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

