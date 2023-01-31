Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 69.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.04. 434,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,053. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

