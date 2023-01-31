Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,877,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $584.37. 564,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.83 and a 200 day moving average of $517.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

