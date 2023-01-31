Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BRGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. 223,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,644. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

