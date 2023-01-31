Broderick Brian C Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. 56,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,841. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

