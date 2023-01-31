Broderick Brian C Has $3.73 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CVX traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. 906,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,326. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. The company has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.