Broderick Brian C Sells 1,002 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,258,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.21. 132,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

