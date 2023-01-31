Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,804. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

