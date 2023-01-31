Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.