C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 8.3%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

