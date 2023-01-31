Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CALX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Calix Trading Up 1.2 %

CALX opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 625.8% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $9,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

