CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 57.6% Higher This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $447,685.90 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,186.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00408276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00776905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00579722 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00184100 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

