Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPX. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.10.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$44.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.53. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$37.83 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,300 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$198,440.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

