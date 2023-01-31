Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. 2,036,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

