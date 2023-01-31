Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.23. 39,641,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 30,278,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Carvana Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

