Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0057

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $179,489.52 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00400010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,506.24 or 0.28077761 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00582594 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.