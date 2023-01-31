Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Shares Up 1.5%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.23. 9,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 350.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.