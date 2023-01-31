C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16,160.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £161.60 ($199.58) and last traded at £161 ($198.84), with a volume of 1148432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £159.40 ($196.86).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a market cap of £63.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107,333.33.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

