CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.13

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $101.85 million and $7.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00046701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00215955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13587442 USD and is up 9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $14,157,423.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

