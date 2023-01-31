Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after purchasing an additional 592,981 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

