China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.40

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
About China Everbright Environment Group
China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.
